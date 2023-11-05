Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $40,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

