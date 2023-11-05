Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,745 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.91% of Littelfuse worth $138,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.13. 83,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,194. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.91 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.