Louis-Pierre Gignac Acquires 2,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Director Louis-Pierre Gignac acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$14,600.00.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 1.6 %

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.89. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9001233 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

