LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

