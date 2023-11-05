LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of LXU opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.34. LSB Industries has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

