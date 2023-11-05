Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Shares Down 8.9%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. 308,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 421,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

