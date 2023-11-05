Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Up 4.9%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 29,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 95,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luokung Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

