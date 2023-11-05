Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 4,382 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Main International ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Get Main International ETF alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $710,369.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Main International ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.