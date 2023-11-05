Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Manhattan Associates worth $96,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 4.0 %

MANH traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,675. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $211.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.49.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

