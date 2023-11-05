MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Sells $42,500.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

MNKD opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

