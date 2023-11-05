Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.78. 3,275,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,759. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

