Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Trading 1% Higher

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.09). 47,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 72,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.08).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £94.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,795.00.

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 1,000 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,216.84). 78.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marks Electrical Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Further Reading

