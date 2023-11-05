Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.04-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. Marriott International also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.59 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,133 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,722 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

