Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $442.88 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

