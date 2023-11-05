Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $159.04

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $159.04 and traded as low as $152.60. Marubeni shares last traded at $157.01, with a volume of 10,507 shares.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.14.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

