Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 156.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $386.05. 2,269,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,003. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $313.24 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.14 and its 200-day moving average is $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.