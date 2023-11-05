Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.05. 2,269,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $313.24 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

