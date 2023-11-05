Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

MATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

MATX stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. Matson has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $914,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,268,524. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

