McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.47.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.