Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 260,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 43.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 99.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

