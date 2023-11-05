MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $1,387.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,293.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,257.99.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 48.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

