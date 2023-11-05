Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

