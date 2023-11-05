Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.05

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $20.60. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 54,456 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The mining company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 128.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.