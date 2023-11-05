Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.803-1.916 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.63.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

