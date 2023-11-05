Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
