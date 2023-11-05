Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.61. 3,071,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

