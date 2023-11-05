Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

