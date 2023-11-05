Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 145 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.90. 1,826,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

