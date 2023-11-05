Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.