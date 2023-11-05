Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. 4,341,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

