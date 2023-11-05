Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MODN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $103,293.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,851 shares of company stock valued at $750,811. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 33.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 436,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

