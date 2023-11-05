Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,887 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. 258,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.