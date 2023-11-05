Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 119,612 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,762,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

