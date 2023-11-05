Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 474,089 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 142.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,089 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

