Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 256,399 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,416,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 473,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 6,883,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.