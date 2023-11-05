Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,053. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.