Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $232.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $232,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,367. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

