Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $32.36 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,669,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,851. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

