Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $46.42 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.04% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 253,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.79. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

