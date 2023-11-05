Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,412,000 after acquiring an additional 748,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 536,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,627 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF's previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

