Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,041 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.68% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914. The stock has a market cap of $452.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

