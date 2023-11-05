Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

