Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 9,269,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,306. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

