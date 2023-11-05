Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,702 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $140,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,269,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

