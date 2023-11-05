Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $492.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.05 and its 200-day moving average is $488.26.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,011,898 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

