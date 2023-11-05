Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

