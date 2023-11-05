Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $331.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.56. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $254.00 and a 52 week high of $363.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $10,263,989 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

