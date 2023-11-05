Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 4,799 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $417.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.