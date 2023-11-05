M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

MTB stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Read Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.