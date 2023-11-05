Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 15th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MLI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

